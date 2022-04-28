Why Adamu is in a Hurry to Succeed

Nseobong Okon-Ekong writes that the new leadership of the All Progressives Congress with Senator Abdullahi Adamu in-charge is in hurry to prove that members of the party made the right choice in picking them for the job

The path to the March 26th APC national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was long and tortuous, from the time it unceremoniously ousted the combative National Working Committee led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. Then came the Governor Mai Mala Buni Caretaker administration which shifted the date of exit many times and kept an air of melancholy surrounding the party.

Many people doubted that APC will be able to hold its convention or if it did, it could be successful and signal an end to its problems of internal schism.

In the event, the convention turned out to be a big success and the election of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman was not only smooth but has set the party on the path to genuine…