2023: Delta State APC Pledges Support for Amaechi





Presidential Aspirant and current Transport Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has taken his consultations for the 2023 presidential primary to Delta State where the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state declared total support for his candidacy.

Amaechi, who met with the leadership of the APC and delegates in Asaba, yesterday, urged delegates to vote for him for his competence and not just because he is from the South-south. He also paid a visit to the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien.

Speaking to the delegates, Amaechi said, “There are two essential elements that take people to power, governance and infrastructure. If you combine these two, you create an economy. I am ready for you to run a referendum on my past activities. Governor for eight years, Speaker for eight years, and Minister for seven years. Let anybody who says Amaechi should not be President ask ‘what is his capacity?’ As Minister for Transport, I was on this track, the Warri-Itakpe rail…





Source: Thisday Newspaper