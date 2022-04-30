68 Abducted Train Passengers Spend Day 34 in the Dungeon of terrorists, Freedom Still Not in Sight, Families Frustrated





Our Correspondents

The 68 passengers abducted by terrorists on March 28 after the bombing of an Abuja-Kaduna train are today 34 days old in the prison of the terrorists, with families and relations frustrated by lack of information on the drive to free their loved ones.

Dr. Abdulfatai Jimoh, who speaks on behalf of the relatives of the abductees in Kaduna State, told THISDAY last night that they are being further traumatised by the fact that there was no contact with them either by the terrorists or the government for almost five weeks.

Last Tuesday, the terrorists released three new photos showing 62 of the abducted passengers, including children and women.

They followed this up on Thursday by releasing photograph of a new-born baby girl delivered in the terrorists’ den by a mother abducted during the attack on the Kaduna-bound train.

Clad in a thick pink dress and a light lemon sweater cap, with her eyes closed, the baby…