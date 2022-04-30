Abdullahi Adamu: No Decision Yet on Zoning of APC’s Presidential Ticket



* Says no regret over N100m presidential forms ‘aimed at hindering unserious aspirants, moles’

* Party’s presidential aspirants lengthen to 13, Fayemi joins race, 5 pick forms

* PDP screens Atiku, Obi, Saraki, 14 others, disqualifies Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Cosmas Ndukwe

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday declared that it had not taken a decision on where to zone its presidential ticket in the 2023 elections.

On the same day, the number of presidential aspirants on the platform of the party jumped to 13, with the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, sending out a notice that he would formally declare for president next Wednesday in Abuja.

The PDP likewise screened all its 17 presidential aspirants yesterday and disqualified two aspirants – Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze and Cosmas Ndukwe.

The National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi…