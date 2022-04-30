Bamidele Joins Senatorial Race, Says Reelection Bid for Service, Consolidation

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, has procured the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form to return to the Senate representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

Bamidele disclosed that the intention behind his second term bid was to further consolidate democracy dividends and attract more benefits to his constituents as an influential ranking Senator.

He said this in a statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, after obtaining the nomination and expression of interest forms in Abuja.

The federal Lawmaker posited that his first term in the Red Chamber was characterised by sponsorship of several bills and motions for the advancement of Ekiti Central and Nigeria at large, vowing to further bring his wealth of experience to facilitate robust lawmaking that will transform the country’s economic…