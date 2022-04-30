Chekwas Okorie: APC, PDP Will Not Give Presidential Ticket to South-east in 2023

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Former national chairman of the defunct United Progressive Party (UPP) and now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has said that neither APC nor the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is likely to give Igbos their presidential ticket in the 2023 election.

Okorie, who was the pioneer national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said his former party is the last resort for any Igbo politicians seeking to contest presidential elections next year.

He made the assertion on the occasion of the public presentation of his book, ‘APGA and the Igbo Question’ in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists on the prospects of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, Okorie said: “There is an opportunity for APGA to still serve its intended purpose. It is only APGA that gave the Igbos presidential candidate 20 years ago and it is still APGA that can give Igboman the…