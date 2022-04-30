‘Gulf of Guinea Still at Risk of Piracy Attacks, Crew Kidnappings’

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Gulf of Guinea still remains at risk of piracy attacks and crew kidnappings, the International Maritime Bureau has raised the alarm.

The International Maritime Bureau is a specialised department of the International Chamber of Commerce, saddled with the responsibilities of fighting crimes related to maritime trade and transportation, particularly piracy and commercial fraud, and in protecting the crews of ocean-going vessels.

A statement yesterday by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said while the efforts of the international and regional navies and coastal response agencies in the Gulf of Guinea have resulted in a decline in piracy and other maritime incidents, the ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB) in its recent global piracy report has warned that the region remains at risk of piracy attacks and crew kidnappings, thus calling for continued efforts from the…