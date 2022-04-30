How Plot to Scuttle PDP Presidential Screening Was Foiled

Alex Enumah in Abuja

But for the presence of counsel to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Kalu Agu, in court last Thursday the scheduled presidential primary of the party would have been scuttled following an application for the suspension of the primary by a presidential aspirant.

The aspirant, a former Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Mr. Cosmas Ndukwe, while challenging the party’s decision against zoning, had also asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, for an order of injunction restraining the party from going ahead with the primary pending the hearing and determination of his main suit.

Recall that the PDP had fixed May 28 for the conduct of its presidential primary election.

The party on Thursday also closed its sale of expression of interest and nomination forms, after which 17 aspirants were listed for screening on April 29.

