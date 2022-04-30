Peterside Kicks as Court Remands Rivers Federal Lawmaker

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A Member representing Bonny/Degema Federal Constituency, Hon. Farah Dagogo, has been remanded in police custody by a Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Dagogo, who is a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, was arrested on Thursday, while attending the gubernatorial screening of his party ahead of its primaries at the South-south zonal office of the party in Port Harcourt.

It would be recalled that Governor Nyesom Wike, had on Wednesday declared the lawmaker wanted on allegation of cultism.

When the PDP Governorship aspirant Dagogo arrived at court for arraignment yesterday, his team of lawyers opposed the application for the charge to be read by the Prosecution Counsel, Chidi Eke.

The lead counsel for the defense, N. Daye, argued that since count two in the charge against his client is one that Magistrate Court lacks…