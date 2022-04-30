President Backs Ultramodern Royal Museum at Oba of Benin’s Palace



*Germany to return 1,130 looted Benin bronzes to Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday backed the planned ultramodern international standard Benin Royal Museum that would house the Benin Bronzes and other artefacts being returned to Nigeria, for the purpose of preserving history, tourism and education.

The President announced his support while receiving in audience at the State House, Abuja, the Oba of Benin, H.R.M. Omo N’Oba Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, accompanied by members of the Royal Court of Benin and the Board of Trustees of the Benin Royal Museum.

The Royal Majesty was at the State House to thank the President on the recent return of two important Benin Bronzes to its original place of abode by the University of Cambridge and the University of Aberdeen, both in the United Kingdom, after 125 years.

The Royal Museum, to be housed in the palace of the Oba of Benin, is in conjunction with the…