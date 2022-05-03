2023: Rivers People Purchased APC Governorship Form for Me, Says Abe





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Former Senator representative of Rivers South East senatorial district at the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, has thanked the Rivers State people for their magnanimity to purchase the nomination form for gubernatorial ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Abe gave the commendation while appearing on a live programme on the ARISE News Channel.

He said the Rivers people are more interested in effective governance that will return power to the people, rather than politics.

The senator said: “I have already purchased my form to run for the primary election in our party, the APC, and it will interest you to know that the Rivers people contributed money to support me to get the form.

“The people from every divide, every ethnic group, every political affiliation, and religious affiliation, including Muslims, Christians, and people across the state helped to purchase the form. Some contributed…





Source: Thisday Newspaper