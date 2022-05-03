Access Bank Promotes 800 Employees as it Transitions to Holdco Structure

Access Bank Plc has announced the promotion of 800 of its employees following a transparent and robust performance management review in line with global best practices.

The announcement came as the financial giant shored up its transition to a holding company (Holdco) which started on May 1st, 2022.

A statement from the bank explained that its consistent growth over the years had been due to the immeasurable effort and sacrifice of its employees.

“The beneficiaries of this wholescale performance review exercise spanned the bank’s senior, middle, and junior management levels even as the management strives to continuously put employees in the best position to grow and be successful in today’s highly competitive work environment.

“Over the years, Access Bank has demonstrated that employee performance and rewards remain a critical pillar of the Bank’s business operations.

“The bank has consistently provided…