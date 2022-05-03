APC Chieftain Decries Petition to Stop Abiodun’s Second Term

James Sowole

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Mr. Adeola Sosanwo, has decried the petition against the Governor of the state, Dapo Aboodun, saying no amount of moves and frivolous petition could stand in the way of the second term ambition of the governor.

Sosanwo, during interaction with journalists, said just as all attempt to stop Abiodun from becoming the governor of the state failed in the build up to 2019 governorship race, any similar attempt under whatever guise was also bound to fail.

The APC chieftain, said residents of the state, had since decided that the good work of Abiodun must continue till 2027.

Sosanwo, an oil and gas magnate, expressed his position while reacting to the call from the legal representative of the Coalition of Ogun State Students and Youths, that the governor should be probed and disqualified by the ruling party from seeking a second term over allegation…