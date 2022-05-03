Buhari: Rescuing Kidnapped Train Passengers Delicate, Requires Wisdom





•Assures families victims will safely return

•Says terrorists using captives as human shields, making their rescue difficult

Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said rescuing the kidnapped passengers of the Kaduna-bound train that was recently attacked by terrorists was a delicate situation, which required wisdom, utmost caution, and proper handling. Buhari, however, assured the families of the victims that efforts were on-going to ensure the safe return of all those held captive by the terrorists.

The president claimed that the rescue had been made difficult because the terrorists were holding the captives close to places that could be targeted by security operatives in the event of a strong rescue operation, to deter such attack. He directed security agencies and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to provide more regular and detailed information to the victims’ families on their condition and efforts to save them.

The…





Source: Thisday Newspaper