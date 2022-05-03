Bury Zoning and Bury Nigeria, South/Middle Belt Leaders Warn

•Declare another eight years of northern presidency unacceptable

Iyobosa Uwugiaren and Chuks Okocha

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has issued a stern warning to those trying to do away with the zoning of the presidency in the country, saying any attempt to end zoning, as being insinuated in some northern quarters, would spell the end for Nigeria.

The leaders condemned a statement credited to the chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Alhaji Ango Abdullahi, that rotation of the presidency between the north and south was “dead and buried”. They declared that another eight years of northern presidency, after President Muhammadu Buhari, was unacceptable.

The position of the leaders was contained in a joint statement yesterday by National Leader, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), and Chairman, SMBLF, Chief Edwin Clark; leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo…