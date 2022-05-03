Examining Society’s Failure and Teenagers’ Propensity to Crime

Sadly, but true, there has been an increase in cases of rape, stealing, kleptomania, burglary, homicide and prostitution among teenagers in Nigeria. Going by the recent arrests of such juvenile delinquents nationwide, Fidelis David examines a society’s failure to instil the right values and teenagers’ propensity for crime buoyed by get-rich syndrome

No doubt, teenagers’ propensity to commit crimes for money in Nigeria today is increasingly alarming and disturbing, but can we say our society’s approval of moral laxity is a source of this malady? Should we blame parents and guardians for failing in their responsibilities to bring up their children and wards uprightly? Or we should hold government responsible for failing to provide good leadership and governance? The effects of these cankerworms in our society are glaringly adverse.

Teenagers on the RampageIn what could be described as unbecoming in our…