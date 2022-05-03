IMF: 20 Sub-Saharan African Countries in Debt Distress, High Risk of Debt Distress

•Nigeria not listed despite huge public debt burden

Ndubuisi Francis

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that debt vulnerabilities remains elevated in Sub-Saharan Africa, with no fewer than 20 countries in the region either at high risk of debt distress or already in debt distress.

The Head of the Regional Studies Division in the African Department of IMF, Papa N’Diaye who disclosed this in a new podcast released by the multilateral lender, said debt burden in the region was very heavy at a time when the social and development needs are very large.

Unsustainable debt could lead to debt distress, where a country is unable to fulfill its financial obligations and resorts to debt restructuring.

Although the IMF chief did not list the 20 African countries in debt distress or high risk of debt distress, the most recently published data indicated that eight countries in the world were in debt distress, 30 at…