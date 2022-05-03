Nigeria’s Oil Under-production Undermines OPEC Projection in April





Emmanuel Addeh

Nigeria, Libya and a handful of African countries again hobbled the projected oil production plan by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in April, failing to meet the quota allocated to them by the oil producers’ group.

A THISDAY analysis showed yesterday that Africa’s largest oil producer, Nigeria, drilled as much as 345,000 barrels per day less than its quota in the month under review.

The country produced 1 .39 million barrels per day as against its April allocation of 1.735 million bpd by OPEC.

A survey carried out by Reuters for the month, indicated that the increase in OPEC’s oil output in April undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, as declines in Libya and Nigeria offset supply increases by Saudi Arabia and other top producers.

OPEC pumped 28.58 million barrels per day (bpd) in…





