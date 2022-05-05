NDDC: Obey Court, Vacate Office, MOSIEND Tells Akwa

The Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in Niger Delta (MOSIEND), has called on the sole administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Akwa, to obey the directive of Hon. Justice Isa Dashen of the Federal High Court, sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, and vacate the NDDC office.

A March 14, 2022 leave was granted to the applicants, Wailing Women of the Niger Delta, by the Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state to seek an order directing the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to dissolve the current sole administratorship structure of the NDDC as well as remove the commission from any government ministry, including the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. The court stated that “leave is hereby granted to the applicant to seek an order of this honourable court directing the respondent (Malami) to dissolve the current sole administrator-ship structure used to run the affairs…