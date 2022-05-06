Afenifere Faults Buhari over Sallah Message

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to match his words with action regarding various indices of governance, particularly security.

The group in a release signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, said the information and assurance that emanated from the President’s message to Nigerians to mark this year’s Eid El Fitri celebration “fly against the reality on ground”.

The President in his message issued by the presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, to mark the end of this year’s Ramadan fast, had disclosed that the end to terrorism acts is very much in sight and that Nigerians have reasons to mark the Ramadan festival with hope as the “battle waged against terrorists who falsely masquerade under the name of Islam is approaching its conclusion”.

But Afenifere in the release, said:“Rather…