Bauchi Gov Assures Opposition of Free, Fair, Hitch-free General Elections

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensure a free, fair and hitch-free general election in the state while assuring opposition parties of a peaceful atmosphere for their political activities to thrive.

Mohammed gave this assurance yesterday when he received the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, during the traditional Hawan Daushe at the Government House.

He asked the opposition to adhere to the laws and regulations of the country in order to avoid any breach of peace in the state.

The traditional Hawan Daushe is normally done on the second day of Eid-el-Fitir to express joy and happiness for the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting.

History showed that the 2022 edition was the 108th since it started.

The governor said that there would be no politics of bitterness and rancour, adding that his…