Buhari: I’m Impressed with Umahi’s Performance

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, saying he’s impressed with his performance.

The president, who was on a two-day state visit to Ebonyi, commended Umahi Thursday during the inauguration of several projects constructed by the governor at his hometown, Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking during the inauguration of the King David University of Medical Sciences, the twin flyover and dual carriage way, among others, President Buhari lauded Umahi for ensuring that the projects were of high quality.

“I thank you also for associating the federal government with the construction of the projects and though I am not an engineer, I can see with my eyes,” the president said.

He noted that he was impressed with the governor’s performance, adding that the projects looked like it would would last.

