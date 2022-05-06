Despite Manpower Shortage, Katsina Sacks Voluntary Health workers

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has disengaged and banned voluntary health workers from rendering services to its health facilities across the 34 local government areas of the state despite shortage of manpower.

In a statement by the Director, Administration and Supplies of the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dikko Bala K-Sauri, accused the volunteers of extortion and other forms of misconduct.

K-Sauri, in the statement, said: “Sequel to the reports of extortion and other forms of misconduct allegedly being perpetrated by some voluntary workers in our facilities across the 34 LGAs in the state.

“I am directed to inform you that the services of volunteers have been abolished with immediate effect. Consequent upon, all volunteers have been disengaged and banned from rendering any service in our facilities.”

Speaking on the shortage of manpower, the Executive Secretary of the…