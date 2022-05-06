Domestic Airlines May Halt Operations, as Aviation Fuel Price Rises to N680/Litre

Chinedu Eze

Nigerian airlines were shocked on Thursday when they were informed by oil marketers that aviation fuel had risen from N500 to N680 per litre, as they expressed fears that some of them might ground their operations due to high cost of the product, which is now over 60 per cent of their cost of operations.

The marketers published their new prices as follows: Lagos, N600 per litre, Abuja, N650 per litre and Kano, N680 per litre.

But the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), which is billed to meet Friday hinted that airlines might not pass the high cost of aviation fuel to their customers, but take the matter to government.

Top official of one of the airlines told THISDAY that despite the resolution reached by industry stakeholders in March that the price of fuel be pegged at N500, pending the determination of a substantive uniform price, the fuel marketers increased the price to N680.

The official told THISDAY…