Nigeria’s Security is Non-negotiable, Says Army Chief

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has said the security of Nigeria is non-negotiable, as the army is committed to providing the needed security for Nigeria and its citizens.

The army chief, during the inauguration of 153 renovated blocks of housing units for junior officers at the 223 Battalion, Dakkarawa Barracks in Zuru, while on a routine operational tour, said the army will continue in its effort to make the country and its citizens safe always.

He said the army has embarked on the renovation of the 153 blocks of housing units in the barracks to make the families of the troops in different operational theatres in the country comfortable.

“Many of our troops are in different operational theatres. Their families deserve to be supported so that they can be gingered.

“All we are doing to support families of our personnel at different operational theatre are made…