Nweke Jnr Joins Enugu Governorship Race on APGA Platform





Sunday Okobi

Former Nigerian Minister of Information, Mr. Frank Nweke Jr., has formerly been cleared to contest for the Enugu State governorship on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

In an official statement signed by the party Secretary, Screening Committee 2022, Sly Ezeokenwa, the party said the development was sequel to clearance from the Presidential and Governorship Screening Committee duly appointed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, following the screening of prospective aspirants in pursuant to the provisions of Paragraph 16 (3), chapter 3 of the APGA Electoral Guidelines for the 2022 primary election.

Nweke, in his declarative statement said if he emerged governor, his administration would transform Enugu State into a global industrial hub.

Also, the party statement further listed other governorship aspirants who were ‘cleared’ by the committee as Umeadi Peter Nnanna Chukwudi, Udensi Chikwendu…