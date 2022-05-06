Peter Obi won’t Trade Presidential Ambition for VP Slot, Says Support Group

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has said that former Governor Peter Obi will not negotiate his presidential ambition for a vice-president slot contrary to some media reports.

The group, in a statement by its spokesperson, Sani Saeed Altukry, in Abuja, described the report as “arrant nonsense”.

The POSN also said the presidential ambition of the former governor of Anambra State is not negotiable.

The group warned the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against playing games with the unity of the country.

It explained that any attempt by the party to foist a northern candidate on the party would adversely affect the future and fortunes of the party at the 2023 presidential election and hurt the already shaky foundations of the country.

The POSN however advised Obi, who has mass appeal and loved by the generality of Nigerians, to consider Sokoto State Governor,…