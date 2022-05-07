Again, 8 Killed, Two Injured as Suspected Fulani Militia Attack Plateau Villages

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

At least eight persons have been killed, and two others injured as suspected Fulani herders attacked Cinke and Zarama villages of Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

This was disclosed in Jos in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Development Association, Mr. Davidson Malison.

Malison, who described the attack as unprovoked, said that “Fulani militia launched the attacked on Thursday night, resulting in the death of eight persons.”

He said, “The attack is no doubt the continuous perpetration of terror and mayhem in Rigwe land in an attempt to forcefully eject the peace-loving Rigwe people from their ancestral land as well as complete annihilation of the entire tribe.

“The attack has become a daily affair as the marauders have assumed an ‘immuned’ set of people and are feeling untouchable daring the authorities…