Aruna Quadri Still Raising the Bar

Since breaking into the world stage in 2014 when he was named the first player from Africa to win the prestigious world table tennis Player of the Year, Aruna Quadri has never looked back as he continues to blaze the trail at the global stage. The Oyo State-born ping ponger on Tuesday scored another first in his soaring career as he became the first African and indeed, the first-ever black man to be ranked in the first-10 in the world by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). Yet, he is not resting on his oars as he believes there are still mountains to climb, writes Kunle Adewale

Quadri Aruna continues to up the ante as the first African to reach the quarterfinal of the Olympic Games and World Championships as well as the only African to make it to the semifinal of the World Table Tennis (WTT) star contender. His achievement on the table continues to endear him to fans across the world being the first African to reach the top…