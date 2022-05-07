CAN Accuses ICC Prosecutor of Snubbing Victims of Terror Attacks in Nigeria

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) protested against alleged snubbing of the victims of terrorist attacks in Nigeria by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Mr. Karim Khan during his recent visit.

It said that a conservative assessment of the number of Christians who had lost their lives because of their religious identity from 2010 to date would be more than 25,000.

It lamented that the number of Christians who were killed by terrorists in Nigeria had risen from 3910 in 2020 to 4650 in 2021.

It added that Christians had been wounded, abused and traumatised, let alone the massive property destruction and forced displacement of Christians from their homelands.

In a statement issued yesterday on the visit of the ICC Prosecutor, CAN

said it was profoundly disturbed about the visit of the Prosecutor to Nigeria last week.

The statement jointly signed by…