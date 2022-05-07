Clark: Growing Number of Presidential Aspirants from South is Madness, Unrealistic

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Elder statesman and leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has described the growing number of presidential aspirants from the southern part of the country as “madness and unrealistic”.

Clark, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja while interacting with select journalists, said most of the aspirants from the South that have declared interest to contest for president in 2023 are playing double games.

Presidential aspirants from the South that have either declared interest or obtained forms were: Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Minister of State, Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu and Uju Kennedy, the only female aspirant have picked forms.

Others are: Pastor Tunde Bakare, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi,…