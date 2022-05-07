FG, ASUU to Resume Talks Next Week

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Federal Government and the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) would resume talks next week with a view to ending the prolonged closure of Nigerian public universities.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige made this disclosure in his office while making opening remarks at a meeting between the government side and the striking National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

A statement by Acting Head Press and Public Relations,

Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Patience Onuobia said that Ngige noted the multiple industrial disputes in the education sector could have been averted if the unions in the sector took advantage of his open door policy.

The Minister who also decried the rivalry between the education unions, made it clear that everybody is important in the university…