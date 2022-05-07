Head of Service Orders Civil Servants to Stay out of 2023 Partisan Politics

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoS) Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has ordered all civil servants to steer clear of partisan politics and by extension from engaging in the 2023 general election.She cited provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR), which she noted do not allow civil servants to engage in partisan politics.

She made the clarification via a circular HCSF/479/11/19, dated May 5, 2022.The elucidation came about after her office was inundated with requests for clarification on the provision of the PSR vis-à-vis the Supreme Court Judgment as it relates to participation of civil servants in partisan politics.

The HoS referred all civil servants to the legal opinion of the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on the matter, wherein he asserted in his letter, Ref. No.SGF/PS/HCSF/210/1l dated November 26, 2018, inter alia, that: “neither the 1999 Constitution nor the Supreme Court has authorised civil servants to engage in partisan…