Insecurity: President Meets with Security Chiefs, Northern Governors

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Apparently piqued by raging insecurity across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday presided over an enlarged meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) attended by no fewer than nine Northern state governors.

The meeting, which was held behind closed-door in the Executive Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, commenced at about 3pm and lasted till 5.45pm.

Although details of the ‘crucial’ meeting was not made public, sources, however, told THISDAY that the meeting was convened by the President with a view to proffering solutions to security matters affecting some states, especially the Northern states whose governors were in attendance.

A presidential source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also stressed that the meeting was in connection with the security situation in the states whose governors were in attendance.

“It was all about finding a sustainable solution to…