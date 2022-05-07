Payment to Thugs: Okowa Says It’s False, Shows Omo-Agege’s Immaturity

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has advised the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, to be circumspect in commenting on issues concerning Delta and desist from making wild and unsubstantiated claims just to score cheap political points.

Okowa, who had a word of caution for the Senator representing Delta South about his unguarded utterances, also chided other leaders for lying to the citizens in the name of politics, including some 2023 election aspirants claiming to be endorsed by Governor Okowa.

The governor made the remarks yesterday during the first 2022 interactive media parley at the Government House Asaba, while reacting to various allegations by Omo-Agege against his administration, including claims that the governor pays N2bn (two billion naira) to political thugs monthly.

Omo-Agege, who made the claim recently during a public function of the All…