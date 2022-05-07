Tariff Hike: We Have Nothing to Hide, Says NERC

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) yesterday responded to insinuations that it hid the latest increase in power tariffs from Nigerians, saying that the organisation had no reason to hide the new rates.

Speaking during a briefing to clear the air on the supposed new tariffs , the power sector regulator stated that media reports that the rates were new were untrue, insisting that the increase happened in February.

THISDAY had reported on Friday that NERC had just released documents approving tariff increases for Distribution Companies (Discos), about four months after the implementation of the new rates commenced.

In separate orders issued to the 11 Distribution Companies (Discos), NERC noted that the “minor” hike in tariffs was to compensate for market fundamentals outside the control of the electricity distributors.

However, it was unclear why the regulatory agency…