2023: Action Alliance Faults Akeredolu’s Call for Emefiele’s Sack

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Kenneth Udeze, has disagreed with the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, over his call for the sacking of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Godwin Emefiele.

Akeredolu had, while reacting to the purchase of the N100 million All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms on behalf of Emefiele for the 2023 presidential election last Friday, said the CBN Governor should resign his position or be sacked.

Three different groups, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and Emefiele Support Group, had last week, purchased the forms for Emefiele.

They noted that the apex bank’s boss was the only responsible and responsive person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2023 general election, hence their decision to purchase the forms for him.

However,…