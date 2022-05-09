2023, Buhari and the Succession Battle

ENI-B BY ENIOLA BELLO

To adapt House Leader Alhassan Doguwa’s method of announcing the census result of his immediate family, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has, at the time of writing this, 25 aspirants that have procured the party’s presidential nomination forms at the princely fee of N100 million. Some personally bought the forms, some had the forms bought for them by friends or political associates, and yet some others had the forms procured by groups and coalition of groups. On this (un)enviable list of presidential aspirants are the party’s co-founder, the vice president, five governors, five senators, five ministers, a former Senate president, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, a former national chairman of the party, a popular pastor who had long self-prophesied himself as No.16 in presidential historical order, and two or three…