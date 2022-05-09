70,000 Compete for Admission into 110 Unity Schools

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government yesterday revealed that about 70,000 pupils sat for the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NECO) for admission into its 110 colleges across the federation.

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu made the disclosure yesterday when he led some top ministry and NECO officials on a monitoring exercise in some centres in Abuja.

Some of the centres visited include Government Secondary School, Lugbe; Junior Secondary School, Lugbe and Federal Government College, Kwali, Abuja.

After the inspection, Adamu revealed that out of the total figure, there are more female applicants than their male counterparts in the on-going examination.

Adamu, represented the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. David Adejo, said: “Of the 69,000 plus, we have 36,855 female applicants while the balance of 32,000 plus are male.”

On his assessment of the exercise, the minister…