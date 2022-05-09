Buhari off to Abidjan for UN COP-15 Conference on Diversification

* Accompanied by four ministers, NSA, three other top officials

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is leading an eight-man Nigerian delegation to Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to attend a two-day United Nations organized conference on the future of land, regarding desertification, drought, degradation, rights, restoration and implications for national and world economies.

According to a release issued Sunday by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, President Buhari, who is also the President of the Great Green Wall in Africa, is being accompanied on the trip on Sunday by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Environment, Mohammed H. Abdullahi; his Agriculture counterpart, Dr Mahmoud Mohammed; and Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Suleiman H. Adamu.

Also, on the president’s delegation are the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Monguno (rtd); Director General of the National…