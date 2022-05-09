Insecurity: Buhari Directs Military to Sustain Offensive against Criminals in N’west Zone

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the security agencies to sustain the current offensives against terrorists and other criminals operating in the North-west region particularly in certain parts of Zamfara State.

In a release issued Sunday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the president hailed the military for the incessant onslaught and for not showing any let up as they continue to achieve positive outcomes based on their current operational trajectory in the North-west and particularly Zamfara State which has been a hotbed of criminal activity.

President Buhari noted that while there appears to be relative calm in the state, with situations returning to normal in most parts and the rural communities ready to live their lives normally again, there had been several breaches, especially in view of the bandits’ attack on Damri, Sabongarin Damri and Kalahe villages in Bakura Local…