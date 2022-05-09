Lawan: National Assembly won’t Engage in Friction with Buhari

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has for the umpteenth time, insisted that the ninth National Assembly will not engage in any friction with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive arm of government.

He also advanced reasons to justify why the current National Assembly stood out from the previous Assemblies.

The Senate President, according to a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja on Sunday, spoke on Saturday night in Lagos while receiving The Sun Political Icon of the Year 2021 Award.

Lawan said the uniqueness of the ninth Assembly was its ability to conquer most complex and critical legislations that had either defied passage or assent.

He said: “Therefore we believe that the Legislature and the executive arm of government must always work together.

“They can disagree but not to cause friction to such an extent that citizens will not receive the services from government.

“For us in the…