Osinbajo: New Nigeria Impossible without National Reawakening

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday noted that there should be an aggressive reawakening of its public consciousness and trust on the young demographic to lead the federation as a condition to build a new Nigeria.

He said the church “has a critical role in shaping the narrative of the country. There Is nothing apolitical about faith because religion at its core is preoccupied with the total welfare of the people.

He expressed the views at the second national symposium of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement (Surulere District) titled “The State, the Society and the Church” held at the church auditorium along Oshodi-Apapa road, Lagos.

Among others, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Amao and General Leader, Cherubim and Seraphim (Ayo Ni O), Dr. Sunday Funsho were present at the symposium.

Speaking at the symposium yesterday,…