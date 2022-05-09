Sultan Adopts Children Who Lost Parents to Terrorism

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Sa’ad Abubakar III has declared that the orphans of banditry and the Boko Haram insurgency are his children.

Abubakar made the declaration yesterday at the Eid-el-fitr lunch organised for the students of UK Jarma Academy in Sokoto State.

The school, which was initiated by a Sokoto-based philanthropist, Umarun Kwabo, has 171 orphans from Borno, Yobe and Sokoto states.

They include 117 orphans from Borno, 21 from Yobe and 33 from Sokoto, being sponsored by the philanthropist to acquire their education to tertiary institutions.

According to the Sultan, the children are no longer orphans because he is their father. We will continue to ensure that these children are living comfortably, we are their parents and they are our children,” he said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria,…