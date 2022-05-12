Airtel Africa Announces $755m Profit in 2022 FY

Kayode Tokede

Airtel Africa Plc has announced $755 million profit for the year ended March 31, 2022 representing an increase of 82 per cent over $415million reported in prior year.

The telecommunication giant’s audited result showed 75.6 per cent increase in profit before tax to $1.2 billion in 2022 from $697million in 2021.

With the growth in profit after tax, the management of Airtel Africa recommended a final dividend of 3 cents per share, making total FY’22 dividends 5 cents per share (FY’21: 4 cents).

From the profit & loss figures, Airtel Africa reported a revenue increase of 20.6per cent to $4.7billion in 2022 and 17.8per cent for fourth quarter of 2022.

The company in a statement noted that constant currency underlying revenue growth was strong in all regions: Nigeria up 27.7per cent, East Africa up 22.7per cent and Francophone Africa up 17.2per cent; and across all key services, with revenue in…