Clark: Nobody from the South Should Serve as Running Mate to a Northern Presidential Candidate

The Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, Chief Edwin Clark, during an interaction with a group of journalists, including Adedayo Akinwale, said southern politicians should not accept running mate positions if the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party refuse to zone presidency to the South

What is going on within the political space, especially the South-west to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. As of now, 20 people have picked forms from the South in the PDP and the APC. What is your take on this?

It is madness. if I’m to be realistic they are not serious; particularly the southerners from the South-west and the South-south. There are some people that have gone to be bottle bags to play double games. So when it comes to where we say no, some people would come out to say, ‘yes we are contesting.’ So they know why some of them are there.

