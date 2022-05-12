Fayemi: Nigeria is at War

Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi formally declared his intention to contest the presidential primary on the platform of All Progressives Congress in Abuja penultimate Wednesday. Shortly after his declaration, Fayemi provided insight into diverse challenges undermining Nigeria and proposed some strategies to stabilize the federation at a session with journalists. Gboyega Akinsanmi brings details from the session

What do you consider Nigeria’s most challenging problem?

In every polity, impunity is a very serious issue. There are a number of dimensions to the impunity that is in our country. I always say something that as a leader, it is not enough to be competent, particularly in Nigeria. Also, as a leader, it is not enough to be committed and compassionate. In Nigeria today, what is also lacking is leadership and also courage to do what is right. Some people…