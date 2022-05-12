IFAD: To Guarantee Global Food Security, $1.6trn Required to Restore 1bn Degraded Hectares of Land by 2030

Oluchi Chibuzor

With 20 to 40 per cent of land on earth degraded, directly affecting nearly half of the world’s population and threatening roughly half of global gross domestic products (GDP), amounting to $44 trillion, the International Fund for Agricultural Development

(IFAD) has revealed that it will require $1.6 trillion to restore about 1 billion hectares of land by 2030.

According to IFAD, the figure, which was released by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in its Global Land Outlook, prompted it to call for a significant increase in investments to help small-scale farmers protect and restore lands and ecosystems.

However, it maintained that nations must build their smallholders’ farmers’ resilience to climate change to ensure long-term global food security.

In a statement, IFAD revealed that nations have pledged to restore 1 billion degraded hectares of land by…