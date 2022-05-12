Igbokwe: As Abia Governor, I’ll Make Aba Africa’s Factory’

Lucky Igbokwe, better known as, Don Lulu is a United Nations Mayor for Peace, the Chairman of 2Flame Entertainment, CEO Lucion Towers Construction Company, the Don Lulu Foundation and the Founder of Green Peace Nigeria. He is a true visionary and a prominent indigene of Umuahia in Abia State who works tirelessly to advance the cause of humanity in the state in particular and Nigeria in general. As a big player in the entertainment company, he has organized concerts and promotions where Mavin Records Don Jazzy and Tiwa Savage as well as other artistes including Omoba D’Prince, Morachi, Muno, Sheyman, Exnel have performed, it has also recruited award-winning DJs including DJ Jimmy Jatt and DJ Kentalky for its promotional concerts within Nigeria. He has also signed on some of Nigeria’s top artistes including Morachi, Yeka and others.

He is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nkwoachara Ward and a Governorship Aspirant, Abia State….