Telcos Insist on Peer Review of Floor Price for Telecom Services

.Kick against 5% duty on recharge cards

Emma Okonji

Following the refusal of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to grant the request of telecom operators seeking 40 per cent rise in the cost of voice call, Short Message Service (SMS), and data services, the operators have insisted on a peer review of the floor price for telecom services delivery across networks.

Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, said the peer review became necessary, following the sharp increase in the cost of diesel from N220 per liter in January this year, to N700 per litre currently, which he said has impacted negatively on the running cost of telecom operations since the telcos use diesel to power their base stations 24 hours non-stop.

Adebayo, who was reacting to NCC’s rejection to the request made by telcos for upward review of the cost of telecom service offerings, told THISDAY that…